Three Rich Men Go Back To Space

By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

Paul Allen, Burt Rutan, and Elon Musk are teaming up to create Stratolaunch, an enormous plane that can deliver a rocket-booster-powered capsule into orbit. It will be used to launch people and satellites into space. The company’s motto: “Any orbit, any time.”

