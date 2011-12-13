A LinkedIn For Local Food And Farmers

More jobs. More money in the local economy. More resilient supply chains. Better food. Less CO2, and other pollution. Advocates of local food “webs” point to all kinds of advantages from reducing the distance between field and plate. And that’s before you even talk about the less tangible benefits of sourcing from someone you know, rather than from a company whose interests are elsewhere.

The problem–as ever–is how? How can people who want to buy locally meet those who want to sell locally?

Ed Dowding, founder of a new U.K. site called Sustaination, thinks the answer is a social media platform that helps local people collaborate, and do business.

The site, which is set to launch fully in February, describes itself as a “dating site for local food,” though a food-directed LinkedIn may be a better description.

Users key in their postcode (zip), allowing them to see buyers and sellers in their area, and describe what they are looking for or offering. A farmer, say, might ask his current customers to join him, so they vouch for him as a good supplier. In turn, those customers can get in contact with other suppliers, and so on.

Dowding doesn’t dismiss farmers markets and direct-to-consumer models. But he says they are limited because of the hassle involved for all sides. Farmers have to worry about marketing and web-order fulfillment, when they have tons of other things to think about. Restaurants and pubs, meanwhile, have to search around dozens of suppliers to find what they are looking for, when it’s a lot easier to go to a wholesaler.

There is a great deal of local sourcing going on already. But it’s mostly because they know they should, not because it’s easy.

“You have to call up 20 or 30 local producers to find one that has what you need, and find someone who can deliver it next Monday, and keep on delivering it every Monday after that. If you’re getting stuff from five different farms, it becomes a lot easier to put just put in an order with your big local wholesaler,” he says. “There is a great deal of local sourcing going on already. But it’s mostly because they know they should, not because it’s easy.”