Now On Amazon: Electric Vehicle Chargers

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Books, movies, slow cookers and… electric vehicle chargers? Amazon is now selling the $1,099 GE WattStation EV charger, which juices up EVs in four to eight hours. There are no reviews yet–not that the WattStation has any real competition on Amazon.

