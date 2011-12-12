McKinsey Announces Social Innovation Contest Winners

Last week, we wrote about McKinsey’s social innovation contest . Though the consultancy is full of business solutions, it needed some help to identify the best solutions to the world’s environmental, health, and energy problems (to name a few). So it offered a chance for users to submit their projects in exchange for a chance to get some publicity and a chance to meet with McKinsey. About 150 nonprofits, community groups, and entrepreneurs submitted entries. Then an expert panel narrowed the contenders to an 11-idea shortlist. Then the public got to vote. And, now the winners have been announced!

The winner is Embrace Global, a super-low-cost incubator for newborn infants. The product consists of a sleeping bag, a heater, and a pouch of a “phase-change material”–which is heated and then slipped into the bag to keep babies warm. The idea is to save some of the 4 million newborns who die in the first month of their lives.

In second place comes APOPO, a Tanzania-based social enterprise that trains rats to sniff out tuberculosis in mucus.

And, in third, is the ridiculously ingenious Soccket, a soccer ball that doubles as a mini-generator for homes without access to electricity. Inside the ball is a mechanism for capturing kinetic energy, which families access by plugging in an LED lamp, or other low-power appliance.

Finally, McKinsey also awarded a “fan’s favorite” prize to IRIS–an aid allowing visually impaired children to appreciate colors.

The 11 shortlisted innovators received about 5,000 votes in total. The winners get copious publicity on McKinsey’s website, write-ups on Huffington Post, and the chance to take part in a “networking reception” in New York City. Luckily, they’re already doing good things, without needing any help from the networking reception. Hopefully, this added publicity pushes them further into the spotlight.