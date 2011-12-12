A Debate Over Whether Women Should Be Encouraged To Become Entrepreneurs

Following Jean Brittingham’s Co.Exist post on how the world needs female entrepreneurs now more than ever, Brazen Careerist author Penelope Trunk has put up a post on TechCrunch decrying calls for women to become entrepreneurs. Trunk specifically calls out Brittingham: “She says the world needs women entrepreneurs now more than ever. But what has she done? She’s an author and an academic. Of course. She has no idea what life is like running a startup, so she thinks it’s a good idea to tell other women to do that while she writes books. I’ve done both startups and book writing, and book writing is like a vacation compared to a startup.” Who do you think is right?