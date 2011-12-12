There Are Flame Retardants In Your Soda

Think twice the next time you decide to chug a Mountain Dew. Environmental Health News has a disturbing story today about how brominated vegetable oil (BVO)–a flame retardant for plastics that is banned in Japan and Europe–has been lurking in certain sodas in the U.S. for decades. Drink too much of it and BVO can cause memory loss, nerve disorders, and skin lesions. BVO is easily replaceable (the stuff ensures that soda flavoring mixes well with sugar and water), and other countries have used safer alternatives for years.
