Richard Branson To Open Game Reserve In Kenya

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Pack your bags, because Virgin Group chairman Richard Branson just announced that he plans to open a 15-tent luxury camp in a Kenyan game reserve next year. The camp “will help protect the migration routes by creating some reserves just around the Masai (Mara),” Branson explained to the Washington Post. Branson’s first game reserve, located in South Africa, has been open for 20 years.

