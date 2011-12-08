Marijuana Growers Are Killing The Woods

Everyone loves some good outdoor-grown marijuana–except the wildlife affected by cultivation in national forests. Yale Environment 360 reports that federal officials have found major marijuana operations in 67 national forests in the U.S, many of which involve large amounts of herbicides and pesticides, clearing of vegetation, and diversion of water from lakes, streams, and drinking supplies. In California, officials have cleaned up 300 pounds of pesticides, almost 260 miles of irrigation piping, and 130 tons of trash.