Marijuana Growers Are Killing The Woods

Everyone loves some good outdoor-grown marijuana–except the wildlife affected by cultivation in national forests. Yale Environment 360 reports that federal officials have found major marijuana operations in 67 national forests in the U.S, many of which involve large amounts of herbicides and pesticides, clearing of vegetation, and diversion of water from lakes, streams, and drinking supplies. In California, officials have cleaned up 300 pounds of pesticides, almost 260 miles of irrigation piping, and 130 tons of trash.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens