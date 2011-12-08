advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

EPA Approves World’s First Nanopesticide

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

The EPA announced this week that it is granting a “conditional registration” with a four-year trial period to the world’s first nanopesticide–a composite of nanoscale silica and nanosilver, according to Nanotechnology Now. The pesticide, dubbed AGS-20, will be used in textiles as an antimicrobial agent. It’ll undoubtedly keep those garments from smelling, but the long-term consequences are unknown. Environmentalists suspect that nanopesticides can build up in soil, marine life, and water. It’s also possible that nanosilver can trigger problems with bacterial resistance.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life