Why Defeat of Prop 8 Is Good for Business and for Marriage

When I first heard about Judge Walker’s decision to overturn Prop 8, I wasn’t sure how to react. Personally, I was excited about the opportunity for progress, and the defeat of legalized bigotry.

I have a strong belief that defeating Proposition 8 is good

for business and heterosexual marriage. I’m not just saying this because I’m a

diversity and inclusion consultant, but I make my claim as a small business

owner, and parent of a 16 year old attending high school in California.

I know that the proponents of Prop 8 are digging their heels

in with their narrow, short-term view, and will spend millions to appeal the

decision. The fortune they’ll spend in court could be used to improve

education, keep young people out of detention and prison, and fund small

businesses that could provide jobs for some of the unemployed.

Since economic pressure is the mitigating factor in so many

heterosexual divorces, lowering unemployment and improving education might be

able to save some of those marriages. This would help support the institution

of heterosexual marriage that might be destroyed when same sex couples recite

their wedding vows.

When I think of “gay marriage,” I think of all the hotels,

restaurants, florists, hairdressers, bridal departments, and event planners

that will profit, and even put more people to work. I think of the financial

benefits to our cities, every time a couple pays for a marriage license. I

think of the increase in tourist dollars when family and friends of these happy

gay couples fly into town to attend these nuptials.

I’ve said it before and I’ll repeat myself, I believe that

people who support Prop 8 are guilty of financial malfeasance since their

proposition would deny our state the financial benefits of same-sex marriage.

