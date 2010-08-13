Why Defeat of Prop 8 Is Good for Business and for Marriage

When I first heard about Judge Walker’s decision to overturn
Prop 8, I wasn’t sure how to react. Personally, I was excited about the
opportunity for progress, and the defeat of legalized bigotry.
I have a strong belief that defeating Proposition 8 is good
for business and heterosexual marriage. I’m not just saying this because I’m a
diversity and inclusion consultant, but I make my claim as a small business
owner, and parent of a 16 year old attending high school in California.
I know that the proponents of Prop 8 are digging their heels
in with their narrow, short-term view, and will spend millions to appeal the
decision. The fortune they’ll spend in court could be used to improve
education, keep young people out of detention and prison, and fund small
businesses that could provide jobs for some of the unemployed.
Since economic pressure is the mitigating factor in so many
heterosexual divorces, lowering unemployment and improving education might be
able to save some of those marriages. This would help support the institution
of heterosexual marriage that might be destroyed when same sex couples recite
their wedding vows.
When I think of “gay marriage,” I think of all the hotels,
restaurants, florists, hairdressers, bridal departments, and event planners
that will profit, and even put more people to work. I think of the financial
benefits to our cities, every time a couple pays for a marriage license. I
think of the increase in tourist dollars when family and friends of these happy
gay couples fly into town to attend these nuptials.
I’ve said it before and I’ll repeat myself, I believe that
people who support Prop 8 are guilty of financial malfeasance since their
proposition would deny our state the financial benefits of same-sex marriage.
