What Three Big EdTech Investments Say About The Future Of Education

That the media has recently run a spate of grumpy articles about the role of technology in education does not surprise veteran entrepreneur Jessie Woolley-Wilson, chief executive of Dreambox Learning. “Frankly, there’s been a very long history of investment in edtech that has fallen short of expectations,” she says.

So true–and yet, so true of so many other technologies, too. Remember Apple’s original Newton? The trio of failed e-books from around 2000?

Tools that make it easier, faster, more effective–more personalized for kids–are what we’re most excited about.

This past week saw venture and private investors grabbing a pen to write checks to support three significant edtech trends: the move toward supporting Common Core standards, the use of “adaptive” learning technologies, and an increase in social media in education.

The underlying theme, says Gloria Lee, chief operating officer of NewSchools Venture Fund, is about making education truly personalized for learners. “Tech tools that make it easier, faster, more effective–more personalized for kids–these are exactly the kinds of things that we’re most excited about.”

Expect to see these trends become even bigger in 2012:



MasteryConnect, a Salt Lake City startup, is on the front of the wave of educators adopting the Common Core curriculum. To date, 46 U.S. states have okayed this math and English language arts curriculum. The Common Core has a lot of fans: When every state writes its own curriculum, the only organizations that can afford to create, say, textbooks or products for schools, are very large companies that have sales forces big enough to visit the more than 14,000 districts in the country. Many states are making adaptations of the Common Core–but having at least a common base should mean that students–from Maine to California–can expect to learn the same fundamentals.