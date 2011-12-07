advertisement
Inside Blu Homes’ Prefab Home Factory Of The Future

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

It’s a precarious time to be in the modular home business–many Americans who may once have considered buying a house have been discouraged by the recession, which was caused in part by people buying homes they couldn’t afford. Nevertheless, sustainable prefab startup Blu Homes is dramatically expanding its operations with a new 250,000-square-foot factory in Vallejo, California to complement its smaller factory in Massachusetts.

Blu let us inside its just-opened Vallejo factory this week to see the home manufacturing process at work. Check out our visit in the slideshow above.

