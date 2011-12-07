advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Unilever Passes Nike To Lead List Of Climate-Change-Focused Companies

By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

Climate Counts has released their latest rankings of companies based on their actions in quantifying, reporting, and reducing their carbon emissions. While Nike had been the top company for the past three years, it was overtaken this year by food and household products company Unilever. Apple, not surprisingly, lags 20% behind other electronic companies.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life