Inclusive Dentist Who Balances Pain With Pleasure; Customer Service Leadership Feels Great

I’ve been in dental hell
for the last two months, having undergone two emergency root canals and needed
a third. I’ve been in extreme stress, and pain. My recent experience at the
endodontist office of Dr. Vladimir Shuster, demonstrated to me that you don’t
have to spend thousands of dollars on huge initiatives, that don’t get
implemented, in order to provide distinct customer service experiences. You can
make your customers, guests, and patients feel included and empowered, in any type
of business.
Let me describe my
experience. WI couldn’t find parking in their lot, so the women at the front
desk, gave me a bag full of change to park at the meter for two hours. How
often does that happen? They greeted me like a long lost friend, although they
had never met me. I could feel my neck and jaw muscles relax in seconds. The
receptionist actually asked me how I was, and told me that they were going to
get me out of pain. They let me
know how much they value every patient. I felt like I was included in the
“happy patient club.” Before I
even went into the dentist’s room, he came out and introduced himself to me.
As soon as I sat in the
chair, one of his assistants, asked me what type of music I liked, so she could
find me a the right music station on Pandora. She even gave me suggestions.
Dr. Shuster asked me what
I needed to feel comfortable, made eye contact, spoke directly to me, and
actually listened to my concerns. Just feeling that connection made a
difference in my comfort level, and I knew I would be ok.
The whole time I was
there, I was made to feel like I was their most important and only patient.
The process took longer
than I expected, and when I told them I needed to put more money in my meter,
they told me to relax, and fed the meter for me.
Besides being out of pain when I left, I almost felt like I’d taken a short vacation. I
was home for just a few hours when my phone rang. It was one of the dental assistants
calling to find out how I was feeling. She called again the next day to make
sure I was ok.
A few weeks later, another
tooth cracked, and the pain was excruciating. I called Dr. Shuster on his cell
phone at 6:30 AM and at 9:30 AM I was sitting in his chair getting shot full of
Novacain, relaxed and calm, feeling like I was almost home.
When customers do business
with you, do you make them feel like they’re in your club, or are you waiting
for the right time to roll-out your customer service initiative?
Simma Lieberman is the author of Putting Diversity to Work and a member of The Million Dollar Consultant® Hall of Fame. Simma Lieberman Associates works to create workplace cultures where people love to do their best work and customers love to do business. Read the Inclusionist blog. Follow her on twitter:@theinclusionist. Subscribe to her newsletter.