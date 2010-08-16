Inclusive Dentist Who Balances Pain With Pleasure; Customer Service Leadership Feels Great

I’ve been in dental hell for the last two months, having undergone two emergency root canals and needed a third. I’ve been in extreme stress, and pain. My recent experience at the endodontist office of Dr. Vladimir Shuster, demonstrated to me that you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on huge initiatives, that don’t get implemented, in order to provide distinct customer service experiences. You can make your customers, guests, and patients feel included and empowered, in any type of business.

Let me describe my

experience. WI couldn’t find parking in their lot, so the women at the front

desk, gave me a bag full of change to park at the meter for two hours. How

often does that happen? They greeted me like a long lost friend, although they

had never met me. I could feel my neck and jaw muscles relax in seconds. The

receptionist actually asked me how I was, and told me that they were going to

get me out of pain. They let me

know how much they value every patient. I felt like I was included in the

“happy patient club.” Before I

even went into the dentist’s room, he came out and introduced himself to me.

As soon as I sat in the

chair, one of his assistants, asked me what type of music I liked, so she could

find me a the right music station on Pandora. She even gave me suggestions.

Dr. Shuster asked me what

I needed to feel comfortable, made eye contact, spoke directly to me, and

actually listened to my concerns. Just feeling that connection made a

difference in my comfort level, and I knew I would be ok.

The whole time I was

there, I was made to feel like I was their most important and only patient.

The process took longer

than I expected, and when I told them I needed to put more money in my meter,

they told me to relax, and fed the meter for me.

Besides being out of pain when I left, I almost felt like I’d taken a short vacation. I

was home for just a few hours when my phone rang. It was one of the dental assistants

calling to find out how I was feeling. She called again the next day to make

sure I was ok.