The 2012 TED Prize Goes To Cities 2.0 (No, Cities 2.0 Is Not A Person)

For the first time in its seven-year history, the winner of the 2012 TED Prize isn’t a person–past recipients include Bono, Bill Clinton, and Jamie Oliver–but an idea: City 2.0 .

“The City 2.0 is the city of the future… a future in which more than ten billion people on planet Earth must somehow live sustainably,” TED explained on the prize website. “The City 2.0 is not a sterile utopian dream, but a real-world upgrade tapping into humanity’s collective wisdom.”

Winning the prize cements cities’ white-hot status in the zeitgeist as the nexus of humanity’s efforts to build a cleaner, smarter, and more equitable tomorrow. Cities are simultaneously the future of human habitation (the world is 50% urbanized, on its way to 80%), the greatest source of our carbon emissions (70%), and, as both the journalist Steven Johnson and the physicist Geoffrey West have argued separately, the places where good ideas come from.

Now it’s TED that’s looking for a few good ideas from our urban centers. Punting on awarding the prize to an individual (or individuals) means the $100,000 prize and its “one wish to change the world” are up for grabs and will effectively be crowdsourced. (TED is currently asking for submissions.)

TED’s refusal to award the prize to a single individual because “the future of cities is such a significant issue” is puzzling. Through the years, the various TED and TEDGlobal conferences have featured a murderer’s row worth of qualified candidates who have revolutionary ideas about cities, including West, Worldchanging founder Alex Steffen, Stewart Brand, former Curitiba mayor Jaime Lerner, Zipcar founder Robin Chase, and economist Paul Romer.

Whoever effectively wins the prize for their idea will likely come from one of three camps. The least likely candidates are large corporation such as IBM or Siemens, which are heavily invested in the future of cities and have charitable arms of their own. (A corporation has yet to win the prize.)

With only $100,000 at stake, perhaps the most effective option would be to follow the path blazed by Architecture for Humanity’s Cameron Sinclair, a 2006 prize winner who used his wish and prize money to create the Open Architecture Network, an online community of more than 13,000 architects and other professionals who have collectively developed 1,200 projects to date.