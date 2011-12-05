The Power Grid Can Handle All The Wind, Solar, And Electric Cars We Throw At It

But with some policy tweaks, the grid will be able to take whatever we throw at it, according to a new MIT study. Whether we have the political will to make these changes is questionable, but here’s what needs to be done:

Change the way we pay for energy

Utilities currently charge customers based on how much energy they use, even though costs involved to distribute power are largely fixed. As a result, utilities resist distributed generation schemes (i.e. rooftop solar panels) in favor of massive solar installations that are expensive and take years to build. A customer who generates power via a rooftop solar panel saves on both the energy generation and distribution charges (since they are are bundled together as one cost), but the utility only saves on the generation charge, because the distribution charge remains the same. The solution is simple: Charge customers separately for the fixed distribution cost, and utilities have no reason to oppose distributed generation, which can relieve pressure on the grid.

Make full use of smart meters

Utilities across the U.S. have begun to install smart meters, electrical power meters that let users track energy consumption and let utilities monitor real-time energy use–and price it accordingly. But utilities still haven’t figured out how to effectively offer feedback to customers on their energy use. Customers should be able to know that they’re using more energy than they did yesterday, or that they’re running their dishwasher at a peak time. This is key to acclimating the grid to renewables and EVs. If a consumer knows that energy prices are high at a certain time of day (because of, say, a lack of available solar power), they may hold off on running the dishwasher until later, when prices are lower and the local utility has more spare capacity. The smart meter technology is largely there–now the utilities need to make full use of it.

Streamline transmission line decisions