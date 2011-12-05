Global Giving Turns Evaluating Aid Into A Game

Working in communications for an international NGO, I wonder about our reputation. Are people talking about us in communities around the world where our work has impact? If they do or if they did, I wonder if they have good things to say about our work, including when we’re not around.

Even given positive, verified impact on income, access to water, health and education, political empowerment or other areas, if target communities still feel like international or even local NGOs add no value to their communities, or worse take value away, it makes me rethink the meaning of impact.

You–as an evaluator–are playing a game, so redesign this game to be fun for the participants.

With the 4th High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness having just concluded, measuring impact has never been more under the microscope. The accepted gold standard of measuring impact, randomized controlled trials (RCTs), championed by the likes of Esther Duflo, Abhijit Banerjee, and Dean Karlan, still depend on the evaluator being an outsider with a hypothesis to test, rather than a hinging on a target community-member with a human experience and human desires to live up to.

The community or end-user perspective has been making waves in project design for global development and social enterprise, helping to improve impact in many ways. But when it comes to measuring impact, community perspective has been hard to pin down.

Make no mistake, RCTs are vital for determining if projects are doing what they’ve promised to do, but the lack of community perspective in measuring impact strikes a dissonant chord with the rest of global development’s talk of more local ownership of development projects. If only there was a reliable, replicable, rapid way to find out how target community members talk about development and the projects and organizations in that space, whether international or local in origin.

The GlobalGiving Foundation is working on a method to do that. Already famous for its crowdsourcing of global development project funding, starting in 2009 GlobalGiving piloted the Storytelling Project as an experiment to crowdsource impact evaluation to target community members, seeking what they say or would say about the work of development organizations, international and local.

“The challenge is three-fold,” says Marc Maxson, GlobalGiving’s lead consultant on the Storytelling Project: “Trying to capture those discussions quickly and reliably; gleaning valuable insight from those discussions that can then inform and improve the work of organizations in the community; and lastly, making the whole process desirable for organizations that don’t have time or money to do traditional evaluations.”