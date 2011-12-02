Marc Andreessen On The Potential Promises Of EdTech Investments

The year 2011 will go down as the year that many education technology companies began to plant their stakes in the ground. Sal Khan and his nonprofit, Khan Academy , got cinematically big. For those who want to go the for-profit route, the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) and consultant John Richards of cs4ed consulting estimated that the edtech software market size is at approximately $7.5 billion. (The full 70-or-so-page “2010 U.S. Educational Technology Industry Market: PreK-12 Report,” priced at $1,500, was released at the SIIA’s EdTech Business Forum this week. )

Of course, $7.5 billion isn’t all that huge: Defense contractor Lockheed Martin just scored one contract worth $7.4 billion to upgrade the Air Force’s F-22 stealth fighter.

I wouldn’t want to back a business that’s characterized by public financing, unions, or government-run institutions. Those institutions are incredibly hostile to change.

But here are two other signs of how edtech is heating up: Big-league investors are starting to show up and companies are experimenting with audacious business market approaches.

Among investors, few pack as much entrepreneurial mojo as venture capitalist and former Netscape founder Marc Andreessen. And he’s said he wants in on the next industries he sees disrupted by software: namely health care and education.

So far, a16z, Andreessen’s venture firm with a zippy moniker, has only tiptoed into edtech with one deal (Kno). Andreessen concedes he’s skittish about tripping over politics and bureaucracy. “I wouldn’t want to back a business that’s selling to public schools or characterized by public financing, unions, or government-run institutions. Those institutions are incredibly hostile to change,” he told EdSurge.

For a startup to sell to a school district or in a union or bureaucratic environment, your odds of failure go way up.

Andreessen’s smart enough to know the world changes, though: “Never say never; I could be surprised. But we’re concerned. Startups have to be able to do business with their customers. Steve Jobs always said that Apple sells to consumers, not primarily to businesses. In the enterprise, there’s another person between the vendor and the customers. That guy doesn’t have the same goals and interests as the customer.

“For a startup to sell to a school district or in a union or bureaucratic environment, your odds of failure go way up,” Andreessen says. “It just takes too long. The important starting point is to have direct relationship with the customer–and a financial relationship around that.”