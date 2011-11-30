10 Ways For Female Entrepreneurs To Get Funded

There are many myths about what makes any given community great for entrepreneurship. The Kauffman Foundation, which has done some of the best research on what makes entrepreneurs tick (and what helps them be successful) admits that the “magic sauce” data about startup success (or failure) is just not there.

At the same time, there is a growing consensus that new companies are critical to creating a strong economy. From my perspective, new companies started by women will be one of the keys to a truly sustainable new economy. But first we have to overcome one of the biggest challenges within the ecosystem for women entrepreneurs: getting enough of the right amount of funding at an early enough stage to start and keep a company moving forward.

We have to create an environment that will help grow young businesses if we want women entrepreneurs to succeed. Ever a pragmatist, I wondered where we could find lessons learned in the real world that we can build upon.

So in October, my company (SmartGirls Way) took this question to Boston, which boasts a relatively high success rate of angel investment in women-founded companies. We partnered with the Center of Entrepreneurial Studies at Simmons College School of Management to bring together some impressive women entrepreneurs as well as investors of both sexes to dig deeper into the process of building a robust financial support network for women entrepreneurs.

Here are the top 10 insights from that great discussion:

Seek The Partner(s) You Need. It is very important to know what you can do and what you can’t do and have the right partners on your founding team.

Be Persistent. You will speak to hundreds of people and many of them will turn you down–at first. Investors often say no when they mean “not right now,” and they tend to invest in women and companies who are consistent and persistent.