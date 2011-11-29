Google’s Renewable Energy Initiative Is Dead

In 2007, Google announced it was taking on a project that could be considered ambitious even by the search engine giant’s standards: the Renewable Energy Cheaper than Coal initiative (REC), which was designed to bring down the cost of renewable energy through strategic investments and research. Last week, Google announced that the initiative is shutting down because “other institutions are better positioned than Google to take this research to the next level.” Here’s what Google has to show for its four years of energy research:

A Geothermal Map Of The U.S.

This three-year project yielded the first geothermal map of the U.S., which projects that the country has the potential to generate 2,980,295 megawatts of geothermal energy, or 10 times the installed capacity of coal, using advanced technology like Enhanced Geothermal Systems. The map could prove invaluable to geothermal companies deciding where to drill next.

The Brayton Engine

Google engineers discovered that by using a Brayton Engine–a jet engine that heats air with solar power and doesn’t need to be cooled with sprayed water–they could reduce both water use and potential operating costs for concentrated solar power plants. The research is available for all to see, but Google says that “Photovoltaic (PV) power generation is coming down in cost faster than expected. Our Brayton cycle solar power solution has essentially no energy storage component, placing it in direct competition with PV.” Google never completed a prototype of the engine, and much more research on the solar receiver design and temperature gradients needs to be done before that happens.

The Heliostat Project

Google worked on all sorts of research for heliostats (the mirrors used in concentrated solar plants), including cost-saving reflector designs, ground attachments, frames, and methods to lower shipping costs. Ultimately, Google found that its heliostat field “would be modestly less expensive than previous approaches,” according to one report.