Industrial Symbiosis: Companies Reclaiming Each Other’s Waste

“Industrial symbiosis” is a grand name for something simple: one company using another’s waste for some useful purpose.

Examples: a nitrogen producer selling excess heat and CO2 to a greenhouse grower that is then able to increase yields and cut energy costs. Or, a construction company using discarded car tires to line a drainage ditch, avoiding fresh materials.

It’s about bringing companies together from different sectors and finding the opportunities there are between them.

According to the backers of symbiosis–which is also known as “by-product synergy”–there are countless ways industry could work together productively, with enormous possible cost, and carbon emissions savings, and reductions in waste-to-landfill.

Over the last five years, the U.K.’s National Industrial Symbiosis Programme (NISP)–the world’s most successful project of this nature–has facilitated over 1,000 such arrangements. In the process, it has saved 35 million metric tonnes of CO2, diverted 39 million metric tonnes of material from landfills, and generated sales of over $1 billion.

How? By bringing together companies that normally don’t talk with each other, according to Peter Laybourn, NISP’s founder.

“A lot of companies try to solve problems on their own, so they are not talking to anybody. When they do talk, it tends to be in their own industry, where people are trained the same way, and have the same experiences, issues, and problems. It’s only when you cross-fertilize that you get a sparking of ideas.”

The NISP–which is funded by the British government–sees itself as a facilitator, organizing workshops where managers from normally distant industries can collaborate. Over typical two-hour sessions, Laybourn says 20 managers can sometimes generate 200 potential ideas, if they put their mind to it.