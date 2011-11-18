WeTopia: What Would Happen If Zynga Made Games For Good?

Games like FarmVille and Mafia Wars are mindless fun, but they don’t exactly contribute anything to society. But the same demographic that plays these games the most (women between 35 and 55) is also the demographic that is most likely to get involved with a cause or charitable organization. That’s where online entertainment startup Sojo Studios comes in.

Sojo is launching its first Facebook game, dubbed WeTopia, today. From the looks of it (and from testing it out), WeTopia seems like it could become an addictive destination. But this game has a purpose outside of racking up gold coins and accumulating property. As players finish activities and tasks in-game, they collect a commodity known as “joy”–and that joy translates into donations for nonprofits around the world.

Sojo Studios founder Lincoln Brown first became inspired to create a game with a mission after noticing that the media coverage of Haiti’s devastating earthquake died down just a few months after the tragedy. That lack of coverage corresponded with a drop in giving to the cause. Brown thought: “There had to be a way to create better giving experiences.”

In his mind, a better giving experience would consist of a scalable platform where users could see where their money was going and who it was helping (i.e. you gave $20 to a certain community in Haiti and it helped build a library). It had to be uplifting, empowering, and possess staying power. “No one likes to be asked to give lots of times,” says Brown.

And so WeTopia was born. The vision was so powerful that Brown was able to lure veterans of Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Google, Disney, and top social gaming companies to help out.

On the surface, WeTopia looks any other community-building game. By adding buildings, shops, and crops, players collect joy, which can be used both for in-game rewards and to give to nonprofits like Heifer International, The Children’s Health Fund, and Soles4Souls.

As in other games, players can purchase Facebook credits to spend in-game and move faster through WeTopia. This is one source of revenue for nonprofit donations. But players don’t have to buy anything to donate; WeTopia also earns money from advertisers. Sojo Studios has a policy in place to never give less than 20% of its revenue to nonprofits. Over time, that percentage will grow. “We’re not going to be profitable day one,” says Brown.