Rechargeable Batteries That Might Actually Get Recharged

Americans use up 3 billion batteries every year . Most people just toss their dead AAs in the trash, sending millions of pounds of toxic chemicals and heavy metals into the earth through landfills, or, if they get incinerated, into the air.

“If you pop open your battery and put it in your fish tank, all your fish will die. The chemicals in there, they are not good for life,” Jason Rugolo explains. He just got his PhD in applied physics from Harvard, studying nextgen battery technology for storing wind and solar power. But he wanted to focus his post-academic personal energies on a business, and one closer to market than a solar power grid. So he set out to make a cleaner version of the standard batteries all around us from remote control to kitchen flashlight. Now, he thinks he’s found a business model, and a battery design, that solves the trash problem completely. It still won’t be safe for your fish, but it will be zero waste.

His goal is to make rechargeable batteries that people actually use and, more importantly, that actually get recharged. Rechargeable batteries have been around for three decades and can be filled up 1,000 times. “They only cost twice as much,” he says, pointing out how irrational our battery-buying habits are. “You think the economics would work out if they cost 900 times as much and you could use them 1,000 times, but they just don’t work out.” People just don’t stick with rechargeable batteries.

Rugolo’s company earthCell makes it easier. You buy his batteries–for a bit more than Energizer’s alkaline alternative–in a ready-to-mail box. When you’ve used them up, you stick the dead batteries back in the mailer and send it off to earthCell to be recharged. You don’t get the batteries back, but you do get to know that your dead AAs will be reused up to 999 more times, keeping 1,000 batteries out of the landfill; when each battery is tapped out, it will be disassembled and recycled.

Rugolo promises his standards for a good battery beat out the competition in terms of charge life. EarthCell will check each one to make sure it has enough capacity for another round of service in our essential electronics, juice it back up again, and send it out to the next eco-conscious customer.

And at the end of the 1,000-recharges cycle, when earthCell declares the battery dead, they send the dead battery back to the original sub-contracted manufacturer, who separates out the metals inside and uses them over again. Everything gets reused, Rugolo asserts: “The label, for example, is made out of PVC, so that just gets recycled along with other plastics.”

He wouldn’t reveal which company he sources his batteries from. “The way our set up works is the same company that we have manufacturing batteries for us also does battery recycling. They don’t recycle as many batteries as they make, so all of their recycled battery parts are going back into their new batteries. That’s part of why we chose them.”