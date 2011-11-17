What The Fastest Growing EdTech Companies Have In Common

“Viral adoption” seems to be part of just about every edtech business plan we at EdSurge have had the privilege to hear this year. That raises two questions: what does “viralness” mean for edsurgents? And which edtech company has the most viral mojo right now?

“Viralness” seems to last about as long as a firefly–or worse, an “Old Spice” commercial. (Flashback: July 2010. Old Spice racks up 23 million views in 36 hours for video ad campaign. Total duration of the campaign: three days. Is there something odd about having a quickie stick-deodorant campaign?

Edtech’ers don’t need that kind of burst–instead, they need fast growth among users who will, um, stick.

The Khan Academy is usually the site most consider viral edtech. Its stats: Academy reported 3.5 million unique users per month as of October 2011, which is up 309%, year-over-year.

But there are other big players, including some who are seeing new growth spurts. ePals, which launched as a for-profit site in 2006, had 6 million users (including students and teachers) earlier this year and has been aiming for 10 million by year-end. (Earnings–and numbers–are due out at the end of November.) Fresh work overseas (such as in ePals China and ePals Europe) is catalyzing growth.

ePals executives also say that large districts or groups putting heavy emphasis on security, policy management and “instructional value that scaffolds learning.”

Flashcard and homework help site Quizlet, launched in January 2007, has 6 million unique visitors a month and has seen 32 million unique visitors over the last 12 months. Advice from COO Dave Margulius: “Make it free and really easy to sign up and use. Appeal to two mutually reinforcing segments (such as students and teachers).”

EverFi, which offers online financial literacy and alcohol awareness programs and launched in 2008, reports 4 million students have completed its programs, up from 3 million earlier this year. Its network includes 46 of the 100 largest school districts and big buck support from foundations and investors.