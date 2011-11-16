The National Piggy Bank: Microsoft Fixes The Government With Play Money

What would the public sector look like today if it had undergone the same sort of technological disruption that has rocked the business world over the last 15 years?

Certainly a lot different–and probably a lot better, according to founders of a new platform that wants to bring some of that dynamism and spirit to education, health care, and other public services.

The National Piggy Bank, founded last week at a conference in Washington D.C., aims to collect citizens’ ideas, have people vote on the best, and then see what a combination of capital, technology, and civic pride can achieve. Think of it as a Kickstarter for ideas for government. It is aiming high, and it has Microsoft’s backing, giving it the possibility of reaching a broad audience.

“Our lives as consumers–how we connect, conduct transactions, and many other things–have become better and better over the last 10 to 15 years. And yet, our lives as citizens haven’t changed appreciably, and the technology the government is building costs more and more,” says Evan Burfield, CEO of Synteractive, which created the site together with Microsoft.

The idea of the National Piggy Bank is to “bring the approaches and ideas of that one world into solving these big meaningful public sector problems,” he says.

On signing up, new members are given an imaginary $140,000–their share of the national debt. They then “invest” this money (in $10,000 increments) on specific projects on the National Piggy Bank site. Ideas so far include a proposal for a health cooperative for entrepreneurs; national youth academies for math and science; and centralized medical record systems. For now, the money just serves as a complex way of voting for your priorities, but the site has bigger plans.

Mark Drapeau, director of innovative engagement at Microsoft’s Office of Civic Innovation, wants to involve think tanks, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and policymakers, so the most popular ideas have a chance to go forward. Ideally, a VC firm might agree to actually fund a certain number of new ideas each year.