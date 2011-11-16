Medical Hotspotting: When Treating Patients Like Criminals Makes Sense

Last month, Stanford University Medical Center quietly announced plans to open a new clinic in the spring of 2012. That is not unusual. What is different is that while the clinic will one day be open to the community, it will initially serve only employees of Stanford University, Stanford Hospital (and clinics), and their family members.

Inside that group, the clinic will treat only those with serious chronic illnesses. It will operate under an innovative health care delivery model called “patient-centered intensive primary care.” That’s a mouthful of medical jargon. But the model sometimes goes by another name: “medical hotspotting.”

5% of the population accounts for almost half of total health care spending.

Medical hotspotting traces its roots to a law enforcement strategy that involves mapping where crimes are committed in a given region and then applying extra police resources in areas considered hot spots. Advocated by former New York Police Commissioner William Bratton in the mid-1990s, the approach was credited as an important element in reducing crime in New York City by 60%.

Just as identifying high crime areas and giving them special attention cuts crime rates, identifying, treating, and paying close attention to patients who have one or more serious chronic illnesses cuts the number of medical crises requiring expensive hospitalizations and treatments. This is an important realization in efforts to control rising health care costs.

The reasoning is in the numbers. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 5% of the population accounts for almost half of total health care spending. The 15% most expensive health conditions account for 44% of total health care costs. And patients with multiple chronic conditions cost up to seven times as much as patients with just one chronic condition.

Fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits, more than made up for the expense of providing focused care to patients with serious illnesses

Medical hotspotting received national attention earlier this year when Harvard surgeon, author and New Yorker staff writer Atul Gawande wrote a piece in the magazine about Dr. Jeffrey Brenner, a primary care family physician in Camden, New Jersey. Dr. Brenner has been using medical hotspotting since 2007 to improve health care delivery in the city and potentially cut costs.

After five years, the verdict is still out on the cost impact of medical hotspotting in Camden. But projects in more controllable situations elsewhere offer a glimpse of medical hotspotting’s promise.