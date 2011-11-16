Kiss Wars Goodbye: The Unhate Campaign

In the spirit of Benetton ads of days of old , a new campaign, called Unhate , has been hitting the internet and cities worldwide. Featuring doctored images of antagonistic world leaders planting big wet ones on each other, the campaign is designed to bring attention to the Unhate Foundation, which was created by the clothing company to “contribute to the creation of a new culture of tolerance.”

How they plan to do that remains nebulous (educational programs and supporting the arts in conflict-prone regions), but the campaign is surely going to make a splash with this campaign. Besides circulating on the internet, the posters have also been hung in major cities, like Netanyahu and Abbas smooching on the side of a building in Tel Aviv. Of course, this has created major controversy, including a statement of denunciation from the Pope.

Is any major cause-related campaign these days complete without a social media component? Absolutley not. If you’re excited about Unhate, you can upload a picture of yourself making a kissing face to its Kiss Wall. You’ll be paired with an image of someone else, and soon the whole world will be kissing:

There’s also a (slightly risque) video that “tells of the precarious balance and complex interweaving between the drive to hate and the reasons to love.” It mostly features attractive people making out or fighting:

Will there be any less hate in the world? Probably not, at least until world leaders are actually swapping some saliva. But at least we know what to fight for now.