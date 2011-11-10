Brooklyn As A Lab To Amplify Urban Ideas

Ask people what “design” is, and most would probably mention someone like Steve Jobs, an inspired, brilliant thinker (a “genius”) with greater insight than the rest of us. The Jobs model of design is something to be consumed, rather than participated in, and is epitomized by his contempt for market research, and his comment that “it’s not the consumers’ job to know what they want.”

Eduardo Staszowski and Lara Penin, two social innovation academics at Parsons The New School for Design, have a less top-down approach. As shown by their Amplifying Creative Communities exhibition, now showing in North Brooklyn, they want design to emerge from the community, and for designers to re-use other people’s concepts, as much as come up with new ones of their own.

The exhibition is part of a two-year research project funded by the Rockefeller Foundation’s New York City Cultural Innovation Fund, which aims to identify good ideas in the community and “amplify” them.

Staszowski, director of the Design for Social Innovation and Sustainability (DESIS) lab at Parsons, says the starting principle is that solutions to modern-day problems already exist in communities, but are either hidden or not articulated in a way they can be shared, or translated elsewhere.

“We are trying to extract models that designers can work on and extrapolate, and then make accessible to mainstream society. We make the change that is already happening on the ground visible, and create awareness.”

Penin and Staszowski interviewed 30 community leaders in Williamsburg and Greenpoint on a wide range of topics, eventually honing them down to four: sustainability, food systems, transportation alternatives, and sharing. This week, they have been conducting a series of workshops, where teams of participants develop ideas, policies, and “toolkits” based around the four subjects. The results are then presented in the exhibition, which is a giant work-in-progress spread across the Arts@Renaissance center, the former outpatient unit of Greenpoint Hospital.

The Brooklyn exhibit is similar to another Penin and Staszowski put together last year in Manhattan, after working with the Lower East Side Ecology Center.