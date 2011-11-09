A Manifesto For Living Life To The Fullest, With Bikes

Holstee is a lifestyle goods company with a conscience–think sustainable and well-designed products like MetroCard holders and flip-flops that you’d see almost anywhere in Brooklyn. They’re also the authors of a manifesto that you may have seen as it made the rounds of the Internet. It’s the words that Holstee’s founders, brothers Mike and Dave Radparvar, live by as they run Holstee, and their lives. (You can hear them talk about their company and the manifesto in our Change Generation series. )

With words to live by like “If you don’t like your job, quit,” or “Life is about the people you meet and the things you create with them, so go out and start creating,” the manifesto is a call to arms for a generation insistent on making real, creative contributions to the world.

And what would be a better way to illustrate those words than with people on bikes, the transportation of choice for the urban creatives the manifesto targets. Add some rousing piano music, and you have your empowering video for the day. (Eat it, Coldplay.) Enjoy. The full manifesto is below: