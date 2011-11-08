There Is Big Money In The Underground Economy

It’s the second largest economy in the world. Within the decade, it may sustain two-thirds of the planet’s workers, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and even rival the United States. But it’s not China: It’s the bazaars, vendors, and informal markets of the world.

Robert Neuwirth’s new book, Stealth of Nations, reveals the dealings of back-alley capitalism. And unlike the austerity of the developed world, it’s doing pretty well. After several years living in the slums and cities of Brazil, China, and Africa, Neuwirth argues the world’s governments should embrace informal (and mostly legal) markets as an alternative form of economic organization. That’s not just because they improve the lives of millions of entrepreneurs and their customers, creating upward mobility in otherwise dysfunctional systems, but because we have no choice. Either we cooperate with the off-the-books economic activity exploding in the developing world, or we clash counter-productively with them at every turn.

“This is the do-it-yourself economy of the world. There are 1.8 billion people, half the workers in the world, who are now working off the books, and that number is rising,” said Neuwirth at the 2011 PopTech conference in Camden, ME. “The total value [of this economy] is $10 trillion. That’s astounding. It’s an amazing powerful force of enterprise for the world.”

Neuwirth borrows the term System D, coined from the French-African word débrouillard for a resourceful and motivated person, to describe “the ingenuity economy, the economy of improvisation and self-reliance.” In his book, published last month, Neuwirth chronicles the lives of entrepreneurs who turn trash from the landfills of Lagos into businesses, and pirated DVDs on the streets of São Paulo into a bank account, an apartment and a better life.

“The street markets are the Wal-Marts of the developing world,” says Neuwirth. “On the whole [they] are hugely profitable, hugely entrepreneurial, and this provides a kind of different model of economic development for the developing world.”

There are global supply chains that stretch from back streets in China to umbrella-stand merchants half a world away.

He has marshaled an array of stories and statistics to argue for an alliance between the formal and informal economies: Each one serves the other. Consumer goods giants like Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever already recognized that their biggest markets are actually the thousand of tiny stories in the developing world, not big-box retailers, says Neuwirth. This cooperation the Wall Street Journal notes in its book review, is already expanding into big business.

“In short, System D is highly integrated into the global economy. There are global supply chains that stretch from back streets in China to umbrella-stand merchants half a world away. Even giant corporations are getting in on the game. In Morocco, the consumer-goods giant Procter & Gamble has built an entire network of wholesalers and agents and subagents to sell diapers and soap through merchants in villages so remote that they have no retail stores.”