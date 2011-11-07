Not Just A Pretty Place: Maui’s Smart Grid Innovation

Islands are the places to go for smart grid projects. We’ve mentioned El Hierro , off Spain. There’s also Malta . And Bornholm , in Denmark, the site of the European Union’s EcoGrid. And now Maui.

Maui?

Yes. Hawaii’s second largest island is emerging as a smart grid hotbed, with two big projects, and a host of companies and research groups testing various technologies.

The $14 million Maui Smart Grid Project, which is funded by the Department of Energy, is currently signing up 200 volunteers to pilot smart meters and energy displays, with the aim encouraging more off-peak consumption, and keeping the grid in better balance.

There are proposals for quite a bit more wind power. It becomes a self-defeating equation.

At the same time, a $37m Japanese-U.S. project, led by Hitachi, and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, a Japanese government agency, is looking at how to integrate Maui’s renewable energy generation to its growing numbers of electric vehicles.

Jay Griffin, project director of the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute at the University of Hawaii, says the projects are partly about pure research, but also driven by necessity.

In the last few years, Maui has added 30MW of wind capacity, with 42MW more in the planning stages. The fear is that it won’t have enough reserve power if these intermittent sources fail to deliver–as they have several times recently (Griffin says the entire output of island’s wind farm has failed in 10 minutes). When it does fail, it really defeats the purpose: Much of Maui’s backup comes from diesel generators dating from the ’50s and ’60s.