Get Some Therapy From An App That Reads Your Feelings Through Your Voice

At moments of high stress, the less self-controlled among us might come close to throwing their cell phone against the wall. But soon, your phone might help you relieve some of that stress (or at least better mange it). An app on your smartphone could soon tell you when you’re stressed, or worried, or suffering from a more serious mental health problem.

Devices like Nike+ or Jawbone’s UP bracelet keep a daily, constant record of physical fitness, but the system that Tanzeem Choudhury, a computational wizard at Cornell University, designed reaches out a step beyond physical fitness to the comparatively untracked terrain of mental health.

Choudhury’s sensing system uses machinery in a smartphone–mainly the accelerometer and the microphone–to monitor people’s movements and speech, respectively. Collaborating with Andrew Campbell at Dartmouth, she’s created algorithms that can extract reliable behavioral information from the phone sensor data based on vocal cues.

“We never look at words,” Choudhury is quick to clarify, “Because people are not comfortable [with us] recording them 24/7.” Studies on social behavior and the mind have suggested that our mental state is reflected in the way we speak to our friends: how quickly we talk, how much, and how we take turns. The variability in these stylistic factors like intonation can be correlated with mental health, Choudhury explains.

To make sure they’re looking for the right signals, Choudhury’s targets are guided by a medical professionals. Her collaborators–a team lead by Ethan Burke at Dartmouth Medical School–evaluate the data offered up by the system. They also advise the tech team on what specific signals will be valuable as mental health indicators.

The app has been tested in two very different environments: in a retirement community and among a group of medical interns and residents. The pilots have been a success, Choudhury says, and compare well with the gold standards used to assess mental goodness and depression.

“We’re latching onto the right behavioral traits,” Choudhury says, “But we need to diversify to different scenarios.” Her next steps will be to develop the system so that it can be used in any environment, and used by people with different personalities.