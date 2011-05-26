The 10 Contenders For X Prize’s Latest Challenge: Removing Oil From Water

Earlier this week, the X Prize Foundation announced the 10 finalists for its Wendy Schmidt Oil Cleanup X Challenge. Over the course of the summer, these 10 machines will be put into a large tank in New Jersey and challenged to remove 2,500 barrels of oil a minute from the water. The winner will take home $1 million and will most likely be used the next time there is a massive oil spill. In the slides ahead, take a look at the machines that will be competing for the title of best oil sucker.