Beautiful Graphics Explain The Master Plan For A Nearly Zero Carbon Emissions Europe By 2050

The carbon-neutral economy is a dream of environmentalists everywhere–and one that may be critical to preventing climate change from reaching a nasty tipping point. Now the European Climate Foundation is trying to make it happen in Europe. The goal: cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 8% below 1990 levels by 2050, all while either maintaining or improving our electricity supply reliability, energy security, and economic growth. Is this possible? The NCF’s Roadmap 2050 report lays out how it could be done and then, if you’re not into reading dense reports about energy grids and carbon emissions, they’ve packaged the plan into a series of easy-to-read graphics. It’s a well-designed vision of a pan-European clean power future.