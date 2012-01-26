The Dalai Lama’s Social Network Of Choice

A few weeks ago, the Dalai Lama was invited to Desmond Tutu’s 80th birthday party. The South African government, however, had other ideas, and denied him a visa to visit the country. The government refused to give an answer, but many pointed fingers at the Chinese government, which has enormous industrial interests in the country and isn’t too pleased when the Dalai Lama visits anywhere.
In a discussion from Fast Company‘s Masters of Design event in New York, Robert Wong, the executive creative director of Google Creative Labs, talked to senior editor Linda Tischler about how this impasse resulted in two new famous Google+ users.