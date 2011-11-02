Personalization And Analytics: The Future Of Education?

Jose Ferreira has a big vision of what his startup, Knewton (which attempts to make personalized curricula for individual students), can do for education. He takes a giant step closer today with a freshly inked partnership with curriculum heavyweight, Pearson .

The specifics of today’s deal are this: Pearson will move the content of two series of college-readiness products for the north American market–MyLab and Mastering series–onto Knewton’s “adaptive engine.” The first integrated products should reach the market in mid-2012, says Greg Tobin, Pearson’s president of math, English, and student success for Pearson Higher Education.

The deal signals both the increasingly important role that analytics will have in mainstream curriculum content–and the pivotal role that Knewton wants to play across the full education spectrum, from elementary to post-secondary education. “We want to power everyone’s content,” says Ferreira simply. It’s a Google-class ambition.

Much education startup energy is going into lacing analytics into curriculum. “This is a great moment to use the kinds of tools that have been used well by other industries to improve processes in education,” notes Steve Schoettler, a cofounder of Zynga, who is running stealth ed-tech tools startup, Junyo, which just opened its web page. “We talk about ‘MAUI,’ or measurement-analytics-understand-improve,” says Schoettler. The more–and better–data a system has, the better it gets at highlighting trends.

More data is exactly what Knewton is seeking through its partnership with Pearson, which says it has 9 million U.S. students enrolled in its products.

Here’s how the partnership will work: Pearson will tag its content at what Knewton calls an “atomic” level of information. As a student moves through the material–successfully answering this, dawdling here, flubbing that–data on his or her progress will be reported back to Knewton. As it amasses data on how hundreds of thousands of students work through the content, Knewton will blend that data with psychometrics on student populations, improving its ability to identify how students respond to different materials and creating unique recommendations (both of conceptual material as well as presentation types) to help students successfully navigate a course. Scroll down at this link to see a video of Knewton describing its adaptive learning engine.

The first products from the Pearson-Knewton collaboration will be based on existing Pearson content. Executives from both firms say that as students use the products, it might point out the need for additional curriculum development. “Building content is what we’re good at,” says Tobin. “As Knewton identifies gaps, we’ll be quick to fill them,” he adds.