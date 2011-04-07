Virgin’s Airport Terminal of the Future: Slick, Recycled, and Featuring Food You Want to Eat

Airport terminals are inherently depressing places–characterless zones filled with people frantically eating the most convenient food option (often a suspicious rendition of Chinese or Mexican food) and scrambling to get to their gates on time. Never mind if the airport is LEED certified or heavy on recycled elements; passengers just want comfort. And that’s exactly what San Francisco International Airport’s new Terminal 2, home to Virgin America and American Airlines, intends to do–all while subtly encouraging patrons to ditch their water bottles, eat local food, and compost it afterward (and then get on a plane that drastically increase their carbon footprint).