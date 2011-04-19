8 Crazy Gasoline-Powered Cars That Can Travel Thousands Of Miles Without Refueling

Electric cars may be the future, but we’re stuck with mostly internal combustion engine-equipped vehicles for the moment, so we might as well make the best of it. In the slides ahead, we take a look at some of the top gasoline-powered performers in the fifth annual Shell Eco-Marathon, a competition for students to design, build, and test ultra energy-efficient vehicles (including electric, solar-powered, and fuel cell-powered models). We probably won’t see any of these cars on the road anytime soon, but their innovations could one day be incorporated into more practical (and comfortable) vehicles.