8 Crazy Gasoline-Powered Cars That Can Travel Thousands Of Miles Without Refueling

Electric cars may be the future, but we’re stuck with mostly internal combustion engine-equipped vehicles for the moment, so we might as well make the best of it. In the slides ahead, we take a look at some of the top gasoline-powered performers in the fifth annual Shell Eco-Marathon, a competition for students to design, build, and test ultra energy-efficient vehicles (including electric, solar-powered, and fuel cell-powered models). We probably won’t see any of these cars on the road anytime soon, but their innovations could one day be incorporated into more practical (and comfortable) vehicles.
Click through the slideshow to see the cars (make sure to scroll down if you can’t see the captions).