8 Electric Motorcycles And Scooters To Watch

According to a new report from Pike Research, the number of electric scooters and motorcycles on the road will climb from 17 million today to 138 million in 2017. The problem is, many of today’s electric two-wheelers are so ugly and unwieldy that few people would want to be caught riding on them. We have to imagine that this will change in the near future. Note to EV motorcycle makers: Just make them look like regular motorcycles. Ahead, we look at some of the more promising–and least cringeworthy–electric motorcycles and scooters on the market. Are you confident enough to ride one?