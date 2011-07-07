The End Of The Shuttle Program Could Mean A Hotel On The Moon, Space Mines, And A Lot Of Pollution

If all goes according to plan today [Friday], the Space Shuttle Atlantis will lift off on the Shuttle program’s 135th and final mission in 30 years. As NASA–working with a drastically reduced budget–retools for a different kind of mission and private companies take over the bulk of space flight, what happens next is anyone’s guess: space hotel chains? Asteroid mining? A carbon footprint so high it single-handedly melts a tenth of the polar ice caps?

Two weeks from today, NASA-as-we-know-it will be gutted by layoffs–3,200 out of 6,700 employees and contractors will be let go–with the best and brightest engineers expected to stream toward the exits. And why not? They have little to look forward to following April’s official cancellation of the Shuttle’s hopelessly late and underfunded successor, the Constellation moon-shot program, which President Obama has replaced with the goal of a Mars landing circa 2035, well past their retirement ages.

In May, Atlantis launch director Michael D. Leinbach vented his frustrations to his staff in a speech that was widely circulated within NASA. “Throughout the history of the manned space flight program we’ve always had another program to transition into,” he said. “And we had that, and it got canceled and now we don’t have anything, and I’m embarrassed that we don’t.” (Cue wild applause.)

With American spacecraft grounded for the foreseeable future, NASA has been forced to pursue a strategy it arguably hasn’t tried since the Apollo missions: innovation. A key piece of Obama’s plan is to outsource low-Earth orbit to private companies, paying-as-we-go for launches while letting them keep their intellectual property, hence motivating them to innovate rather than check the boxes on NASA’s specs. The goal is the same as the Shuttle program’s more than 30 years ago: to drive down the costs and increase the incentives of space flight until it becomes routine.

Technically, commercial spaceflight is nothing new. The French firm Arianespace (a spin-off of the European Space Agency) pre-dates the Space Shuttle. In 1984, President Reagan signed the Commercial Space Launch Act, legalizing private satellite launches. But military-industrial complex behemoths like Boeing and Lockheed Martin had no real reasons to innovate when NASA engineers wrote all the specifications for them, and paid them cost-plus contracts that practically guaranteed overruns.

That began to change in February 2010 with the creation of the Commercial Crew Development program (CCDev). Closer in spirit to its defense and energy department cousins DARPA and ARPA-E, CCDev awarded $50 million to five companies to fund spacecraft designs of interest to NASA, with strict performance milestones. In April, NASA awarded another $269.3 million to four companies–Boeing, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Sierra Nevada (formerly SpaceDev)–instantly vaulting them to the front of the commercial space race.

But the real competition begins this fall, when NASA will solicit proposals for complete systems capable of launching passengers into low-Earth orbit–essentially a privatized successor to the Shuttle. Depending on how the federal budget impasse is resolved, NASA will have as much as $850 million to spread around a handful of companies–a pittance compared to the Shuttle’s nearly $150 billion budget, but perhaps enough to seed a new industry. All it will take is NASA transforming itself from Ma Bell to an angel investor.