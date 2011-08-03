Growing Local Shrimp In Vegas, With The Ocean Hundreds Of Miles Away

Las Vegas residents and visitors eat a lot of shrimp–up to 22 million pounds annually, most of which is shipped from Asia. That’s more shrimp consumed per capita than any other city in the world. Blue Oasis Pure Shrimp, a shrimp-farming company, is aiming to bring shrimp “from pond to plate” in the city in under a day. Blue Oasis’s North Las Vegas shrimp farm has been breeding shrimp since April. The company also operates a research and development facility in North Dakota.