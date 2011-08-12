The World’s Fastest Solar Cars Gear Up For An 1,800 Mile Race Across Australia

In mid October, 42 teams from 21 countries will line up in Adelaide, Australia, to participate in the 2011 World Solar Challenge. It’s a 1,800-mile solar car race through the Australian outback. Participants this year come from the U.S., UK, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia and more, to race their often student-designed solar car prototypes, each vying for their moment in the sun. The race stretches from Darwin to Adelaide, and according to the rules of the race, this distance must be cleared with at least 90 percent of the cars’ energy coming from the sun.