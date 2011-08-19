Six Rescue Robots That Could Save Your Life

The just-announced Gemini-Scout robot, a product of Sandia Labs, can withstand explosions, crawl over boulders, find its way through 18 inches of water, and navigate through rubble piles. With these skills, the bot can deliver food, air packs, and medicine to miners trapped underground before human rescue teams can arrive. The robot, which measures less than four feet long and two feet tall, can also assess potential hazards for future rescue teams, who can lead the bot with a rigged Xbox 360 game controller.