Taking The Fight Against The Tar Sands Pipeline Back To The White House

There’s a sense in which a political insurgency is like a startup company: Everyone works incredibly hard, and you usually fail. But the learning curve is remarkable.

Six months ago, pretty much the only people who’d heard of the Keystone XL pipeline were the oil executives planning it, and the very dedicated people living along its planned 1,700-mile route who’d been doing all they could think of to ﬁght it. And since they were in the kind of places–Indian reservations, Nebraska ranches–that the rest of the world doesn’t pay enough attention to, their ﬁght seemed pretty hopeless.

By October, however, the pipeline had become the ﬁercest environmental battle in many years. The president was being greeted by hecklers everywhere he went–not Tea Party hecklers, but the exact same kids who’d worked for him in 2008, now demanding that he make good on his promises. Big donors were threatening to turn off the spigot–Michael Kieschnick, of Credo, helped turn out a thousand people for a San Francisco protest, and then told reporters that, though he’d given $60 million to progressive causes, Obama was cut off unless he nixed the pipeline. And people had put even more than money on the line. In late August, 1,253 people went to jail over two weeks in protests outside the White House, the largest display of civil disobedience in decades.

The author being arrested during the last protests at the White House. The next protest will be on November 6.

It happened, most of all, because of a calculation made by one man, NASA’s James Hansen, who said in late spring that the tar sands of Alberta, the source of this pipeline, held the second-largest pool of carbon on earth. If you could burn it all overnight, which happily you can’t, the planet’s atmospheric concentration of CO2 would rise from its current 393 parts per million to 540 parts per million. Or, less technically, it would be “essentially game over for the climate.”

That became the rallying cry; people who had waited for some way to grapple with the enormous abstraction that is global warming lined up to get locked up.

But, of course, once we started looking more closely at the question, many of us started discovering other curiosities about the proposed pipeline–things that ﬁt altogether too neatly with the worldview that erupted in lower Manhattan in mid-September.

For one thing, its backers were selling the pipe as a source of energy security–oil from friendly Christian-type people in Canada. But it turned out that the reﬁneries on the Gulf at the end of the pipeline were located in export zones, and that much if not most of the oil was destined to be sold as diesel in Europe and Latin America.