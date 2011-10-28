advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mapping The Future Of Bad Weather Around The World

Risk analysts have created a map showing where climate-induced events like floods, droughts, and storms will hit the hardest. Developing countries are going to have a rough go of it.

Mapping The Future Of Bad Weather Around The World
Flickr user YIM Hafiz
By Ben Schiller1 minute Read

It’s one of the great perversities of climate change: that the countries that caused most damage are likely to see the least impact.

advertisement
advertisement

That truth is graphically displayed by a new analysis of climate change risk by Maplecroft, a U.K. consultancy. Haiti, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, and Madagascar are the most vulnerable to climate change impacts, including droughts, floods, and storms.

And before you think that emerging economies are set to take up economic leadership, spare a thought for the Philippines (10th on the list), Vietnam (23rd), Indonesia (27th), and India (28th), or for fast-growing cities like Calcutta, Manila, Jakarta, Guangdong, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Karachi, and Lagos–all of which are seen as in danger.

“Cities such as Manila, Jakarta, and Calcutta are vital centers of economic growth in key emerging markets, but heat waves, flooding, water shortages, and increasingly severe and frequent storm events may well increase as climate changes takes hold,” says Charlie Beldon, principal environmental analyst at Maplecroft.

The map is based on an analysis of exposure to climate events, together with countries’ population density, development, natural resources, agricultural dependency, and level of conflict.

By contrast, the developed world gets off lightly. A major industrialized nation doesn’t appear in the top 100, with Greece appearing at 103rd, then Italy (124th). Of 193 nations analyzed, Iceland is seen as the least susceptible. Maplecroft says the poor in fast-growing cities are particularly at risk because infrastructure often fails to keep with growth, forcing people to live on marginal land, such as unprotected flood plains.

“It is therefore the poorest citizens that will be most exposed to the effects of climate change, and the least able to cope with the effects,” Beldon says.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Ben Schiller is a New York staff writer for Fast Company. Previously, he edited a European management magazine and was a reporter in San Francisco, Prague, and Brussels.

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life