Story Feed

Odometer

As efficient vehicles kill gas tax revenues in the U.S., could the answer be to tax the miles you drive rather than the gas you use?

A VMT (vehicle miles traveled) program was floated in

2009, but was rejected when people discovered that the government was interested in tracking their every

movement without offering badges or coupons to local coffee shops.



“The policy of taxing motorists based on how many miles they have traveled is not and will not be Obama administration policy.”

– Statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation



These programs face trouble in Congress, where the very idea of proposing a new tax is a recipe for all-out primal warfare between Republicans and Democrats.

Before vote, Boehner and McConnell should pledge only to appoint to the spending committee those who rule out tax increases. newtgingrich

August 1, 2011

August 1, 2011