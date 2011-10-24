Eat This, Not That: An Energy Star Label For Food

The government’s Energy Star label is wildly simple to use; consumers may not know exactly why an Energy Star-labeled product received its designation, but they do realize that it’s more energy-efficient than its counterpoints. The nutrition labeling system, on the other hand, is somewhat esoteric–figuring out whether one food item is more nutritious than another based on calories, fat content, sodium, sugar, and any number of other factors isn’t always easy. But simple front-of-package label–designed much like Energy Star–could teach confused shoppers how to pick healthy items, without the need for calorie-counting.

The idea comes from the Institute of Medicine, which put out a report this month detailing the qualities that would make a front-of-package labeling system effective. Among them: simplicity, having nutrition information translated for consumers, a scaled ranking system of which foods are healthy, and supported with names and easily identifiable symbols.

Ultimately, the report recommends a three-point system that rates foods based on saturated fats, trans fats, sodium, and added sugars (more points means a healthier product). The ratings would be placed in a standard symbol on the food package, a la Energy Star. And most ambitiously, the report suggests that the label be placed on every single grocery products.

The recommendations sound reasonable enough, but not everyone is enthused. The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) has its own nutrition labeling system, dubbed “Facts Up Front,” and appears to consider the IOM’s recommendations threatening. In a statement, the GMA explained:

Consumers have told us that they want simple and easy-to-use information, and that they should be trusted to make decisions for themselves and their families. The most effective programs are those that consumers embrace, and consumers have said repeatedly that they want to make their own judgments, rather than have government tell them what they should and should not eat. That is the guiding principle of Facts Up Front, and why we have concerns about the untested, interpretive approach suggested by the IOM committee.

The Facts Up Front Label–seen here–isn’t exactly as simple as the IOM’s recommendations; it’s more like a condensed version of a standard nutrition label. It’s better than nothing, but it’s no Energy Star. The GMA shouldn’t worry too much, though; both the USDA and FDA have to agree to the IOM’s recommendations before it goes into effect–and that’s not so likely to happen.