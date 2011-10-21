Can EVs Ignite The Smart Grid?

With so many promised benefits to the adoption of smart grid solutions, I have been conducting a lot of research lately on why it has taken so long to get the smart grid on track in North America. It is clear there is still a lot of misconception about smart grids and their benefits, as evidenced by the heated debate regarding a rate hike in Illinois so that Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) can roll out smart meters and grid enhancements. After identifying and writing about four of the biggest barriers to smart grid adoption , I decided to turn my attention to where I think we may be able to accelerate smart grid adoption.

Obviously, one of the areas we have seen the most traction to date has been with smart-meter installation. More than 20 million smart meters have already been installed in the U.S. However, consumers have received little engagement or training on why they need smart meters and most lack the ability to leverage smart meters for controlling smart appliance usage or modifying their actual energy cost because most utilities don’t actually vary their fees to consumers based on when they used their energy. Naturally, as homes get smarter and energy prices climb the value proposition for smart meters will continue to rise as well.

So where else should we look for near-term wins in the smart grid rollout? I am convinced that we should be paying more attention to two converging trends: 1.) increasing interest in plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs); and 2.) the emergence of vehicle to grid (V2G) technology.

Let’s start with PHEVs and EVs. Of course we all know that the current percentage of PHEVs and EVs on the road is absolutely miniscule. But we have

to look at the trends. Of particular interest to me is the number of manufacturers and models that are available or in production. Alan Baum is an auto-industry analyst who noted that in 2010 there were 22 hybrid and EV models in production while he projects that there will be 108 electric drive vehicles by 2015. The plug-in vehicle is going more mainstream. Obviously it will start with early adopters and fleet managers who can demonstrate a strong ROI based on fuel savings. New York City, for example recently, purchased 50 Nissan leafs bringing their EV total to 430.

There is another important point about EVs and PHEVs. Americans have had a love affair with their cars for decades. And we all have a choice in the matter (compared with other aspects of smart grid rollout where choice is at most associated with referendums). To many, either because of the financial savings, the cool technology, amazing acceleration or their green

benefits, EVs and PHEVs are now in. A special thanks to Tesla for helping to make EVs sexy! As early adopters and fleet managers embrace EV technology, the word is spreading, and combined with so many new models on the way, EVs are poised for growth.

And as more EVs are on the road the enabling technologies, faster, more accessible charging stations are on there way too. Coulomb Technologies and Car Charging Group recently announced the rollout of 1,000 charging stations through its ChargePoint Network. And many more EV buyers are having charging stations installed in their garages. For example, the eVgo network in Houston is installing charging stations in EV owners’ homes for free in return for a service contract starting at $49 per month.

This takes me to my second point. As we begin to scale up the number of EVs and PHEVs on the road (and parked at home) and we grow the number of accessible charging stations, we are creating the enabling technologies necessary to advance V2G technology adoption. Just a few weeks ago, Ben Schiller wrote an excellent post on this site about the introduction of vehicle to grid (V2G) technology and the recent demonstration project being developed through a partnership with NRG Energy and the University of Delaware.