The Mainstreaming Of Fair Trade

If you’ve swigged Honest Tea, eaten a spoonful of Ben and Jerry’s, or sipped on a Starbucks drink, chances are that you’ve consumed a Fair Trade product. And while you may not know exactly what it means for a product to be certified Fair Trade, you probably know that it’s a good thing.

You probably also have noticed the proliferation of Fair Trade products recently–there are over 10,000 of them on U.S. store shelves, and in the second quarter of 2011, sales of Fair Trade certified products skyrocketed 63%. After 13 years of existence in the U.S. (it has been around longer in Europe), Fair Trade is going mainstream.

Companies are increasingly rethinking how they approach global supply chains and looking for more traceability and more transparency, and that’s what Fair Trade does.

Paul Rice, the CEO of Fair Trade USA (and former Fast Company cover model), believes that it has taken off for two reasons: an increase in consumer awareness and concern around social and environmental issues, and the fact that many people are realizing that the things they consume can have a large ripple effect. “You see this rapidly growing desire for people to know where their stuff came from,” says Rice. “I think this rising consciousness is leading to a phenomenon that we call the Conscious Consumer. Depending on whose data you read, that consumer segment is anywhere from 15% to 40% of American adult shoppers.” This is a group that is looking for socially and environmentally responsible products on a daily basis–and they’re willing to pay a little bit more (a five to 10 cent premium) for a product that makes them feel good.

On the corporate side, Fair Trade certification has grown because of an awareness of the ramifications of being caught with a supply chain that’s reliant on, say, child labor. Companies all see that the Fair Trade label offers a degree of distinction, especially for the ever-growing Conscious Consumer segment. “Companies are increasingly rethinking how they approach global supply chains and looking for more traceability and more transparency, and that’s what Fair Trade does,” says Rice.

The concept of Fair Trade is simple: Fair Trade USA works with U.S. companies to audit and ensure that their products are compliant with international Fair Trade standards. Farmers who produce Fair Trade certified products receive a fair price for their labor, don’t have to deal with middlemen who skim money off the top of transactions, follow stringent environmental standards, and invest premiums from sales in community development.

Consumer awareness of Fair Trade in the U.S. is around 34%–not as high as awareness of organic products, but it’s a large number considering that Fair Trade has been around in this country for less than two decades. Organic certification in the U.S. has existed since the early 1970s.

The Fair Trade movement has grown so large that it now has the hallmarks of a successful campaign: celebrity spokespeople. Musicians Grace Potter and Michael Franti both are putting on concerts this month dedicated to Fair Trade awareness–the first time that Fair Trade has had any sort of major celebrity endorsement. “If you look at all the causes out there, sooner or later everyone looks for high-visibility spokespeople to tell their story. We’re ready,” says Rice.