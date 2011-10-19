Branson On The Impact Of Space Travel

Earlier this week, Virgin Galactic –the space travel arm of the Virgin Group–debuted the first-ever spaceport in New Mexico. Dubbed Spaceport America, the $209 million commercial spaceship terminal will begin suborbital flights for anyone with the $200,000 ticket fee soon after test flights are finished at the end of 2012. The commercial flights will be short previews of what it’s like to be an astronaut, with a two and a half hour trip that includes views of Earth and five minutes of weightlessness.

Impressive as it may be, is Virgin Galactic environmentally sound? Co.Exist caught up with Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson at the inauguration of Virgin America’s new cabin trainer facility in Burlingame, Calif., to find out.

How do joyrides into space fit into Virgin’s overall focus on sustainability?

First of all, our space company, because our technology is brand new and not 40 years old as NASA’s was, we will be able to put someone into space for less than the environmental price of an economy class ticket from London to New York and back. So almost no carbon output at all. And I think that we might almost be able to, when we fly in a year’s time, be zero-carbon. The way that we’re heading toward is that the profits we make from our airline businesses we invest in clean fuels.

On top of that, we can put satellites into space for almost no carbon output because we’re launching them from 60,000 feet rather than land-based satellite launches. So we definitely will bring the carbon footprint of space travel down quite dramatically. The building we just built in New Mexico is LEED certified, and every single thing that happens there was done with the environment in mind.

Will NASA use your spacecraft at all?

Yes. NASA won’t have any more spaceships going to space for a few years, and they started doing contracts with Virgin Galactic.